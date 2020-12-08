Neighbors’ view of chaos following Breonna Taylor killing in newly released FBI evidence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With multiple sirens wailing in the background, an alarmed neighbor near Breonna Taylor’s apartment exclaimed, ”The ****ing police just shot the **** out of somebody.”
The statement was streamed live to Facebook as a neighbor recorded the chaotic aftermath following the killing of Breonna Taylor.
The video is a small part of newly released evidence from the FBI as part of its ongoing investigation into the highly-charged police shooting at Taylor’s Louisville apartment in March.
From a vantage point across the parking lot from Taylor’s apartment, the neighbor captured the intensity of the chaos that erupted, starting with the sounds of sirens filling the neighborhood. The 12- minute video began shortly after the shooting stopped.
The video shows police using spotlights to light up the building and, at times, officers can been seen ducking behind cars. Five and a half minutes into the video, Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, appeared in view, his hands over his head and walking out backward.
After he was taken into custody, a SWAT team was seen arriving to secure the scene.
Walker was initially charged with attempted murder, but that charge was later dropped.
