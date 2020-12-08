SnowTALK! Weather Blog

Where is all that deep moisture when you need it on days like this? But alas, that is the balancing act we battle around here with warm (more moisture) and cold (less moisture) air.
Our next decent system will be this weekend with rain and breezy conditions at times. The backlash snow chance with this one for Sunday is looking less impressive at it looks to have a different angle of attack.
Next week does feature some “stale” Arctic air that could allow for a couple snow chances but the details and timing of those still need to get worked out.
Overall the storm track looks active for the rest of December but the core of the cold will stay far north. We shall see how this trends as we get closer.
