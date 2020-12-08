Testing remains priority heading into holiday season as COVID-19 vaccine is distributed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It will still likely be months until the COVID-19 vaccine reaches the vast majority of the public.
Until then, many pandemic precautions being taken right now will be here to stay, and testing will remain crucial.
“Even if the vaccine starts to be given in the next few weeks, it takes time for that immunity to build up once you receive the first dose, and then the second dose three to four weeks later,” said Dr. Matt McDanald, Baptist Health La Grange Vice President and Chief Medical Officer.
McDanald added it’s not known exactly how long it will take for immunity to build up after getting a COVID shot.
“So, those patients, who even receive the vaccine, should continue to wear masks, social distance and wash their hands,” he said.
The next hurdle in limiting the spread of the virus, health experts said, will be the holiday season.
Metro Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey, D-District 3, said that’s just one reason free testing is expanding in her district even as the vaccine rollout is set to begin.
“This is a season where we have to be extremely prepared to handle an increase in numbers and be able to provide the service at the drop of a hat,” Dorsey said.
A new free site at the Shively Community Center, conducted by Sphere Diagnostics and Metro Health, is now open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Patients do not currently need an appointment or to pre-register.
Dorsey said data regarding those most adversely impacted by the virus, and with co-morbidities, helped officials decide on a location.
“If we get more resources to do more testing, we need to do that,” Dorsey said. “If we see the numbers begin to decline, and we need to deploy resources to another part of the community, I think we need to do that.”
Dorsey said testing is scheduled to continue indefinitely.
“I think it’s smart to say indefinite because indefinite allows us the flexibility to be able to triage our resources and be good stewards of them and treat people in the place where they’re needed,” she said.
For more information on this free COVID-19 drive-thru testing, contact Councilwoman Dorsey’s office at (502) 574-1103. To find more testing sites across Jefferson County, click here.
