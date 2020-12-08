UofL’s Atwell sidelined for finale, ready to prepare for NFL Draft

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tutu Atwell’s UofL career is over.
The Cards leading receiver announced on Tuesday that he will not play in the season finale against Wake Forest on Saturday, and will begin preparing for the NFL Draft.
Atwell finished his UofL career with 140 catches for 2,307 yards and 21 touchdowns. Only DeVante Parker (33), Ibn Green (33), Arnold Jackson (31) and Anthony Cummings (25) have more touchdown receptions in UofL history.
His 1,276 receiving yards in 2019 were a school record.
“I wanted to play, I wasn’t able to but I wanted to play this game, bad,” Atwell said. “Coach Satterfield had a nice little offense in. He had a nice little scheme ready for us as a whole offense. I really wanted to play but like I said, things came up, and me and my mom and my dad made a decision.”
Atwell missed the Virginia game on November 14 with an injury, but had touchdown catches in each of the last two games.
The Cards (3-7) host Wake Forest (4-3) on Saturday at 12 p.m.
