’We’re being overwhelmed:’ Kentucky contact tracing efforts delayed as COVID-19 cases rise

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Contact tracing has played a key part in controlling the spread of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, but due to the recent surge in case numbers, many health departments are struggling to keep up.
“We’ve reached a point where we’re being overwhelmed in terms of our disease investigation and contact tracing efforts,” said Dr. Mark Carter, executive director of Kentucky’s contact tracing efforts.
Even though Kentucky has more than 1,600 contact tracers and disease investigators working around the clock to track down the spread of the virus, the health department said it is experiencing delays. Officials recently stopped calling close contacts of positive cases unless they are considered “high-risk.” The person who tested positive is asked to call the remaining people they may have infected.
“There is a chance if you were a contact and you were not deemed one of these high-risk exposures, that you will not get a call from the health department,” Carter said.
The Louisville Metro Health Department’s 250 contact tracers have felt a similar strain as case numbers rise, health officials said.
People who test positive in Louisville are now asked to begin the contact tracing process themselves by calling the Louisville Health COVID-19 helpline: (502) 912-8598.
Dr. Sarah Hartlage, interim medical director for the Louisville Metro Health Department, said this will be much quicker than waiting for a contact tracer to call first.
“In an era where we have delays in data processing, sometimes there are delays in getting the test result itself, sometimes the time at which the patient is contacted by the health department can be several days into their isolation period,” Hartlage said.
Since Aug. 1, the Louisville Metro Health Department has received almost 6,000 calls into its helpline, including 1,731 calls from people who had tested positive.
The help line also provides guidance for positive and presumptive positive cases, along with resources for those who live alone and may not have access to food or other supplies while quarantining.
