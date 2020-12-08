What do I have? Cold, allergies, the flu, or COVID?

We can’t forget the flu. You can have both at the same time. Symptoms for COVID and flu are similar. With both, you can have a cough, muscle aches, fatigue, a sore throat, a runny or stuffy nose or shortness of breath. As far as a fever, you can usually experience that with COVID, and usually, but not always, with the flu. Nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea can sometimes come with both COVID and the flu. The big difference is the new loss of taste or smell that usually happens with COVID and rarely happens with the flu. There are several antiviral drugs that can be used to treat the flu. Also, you can get an annual flu vaccine to help reduce your risk.