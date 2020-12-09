BREONNA TAYLOR: New videos, audio recordings, documents reveal more from March 13th shooting

For the first time in the new documents, we learned, and Clay confirmed, detective Kelly Goodlett, who was investigating that trap house, was the witness. Clay said her statement confirmed Jaynes claim that Mattingly gave Jaynes false information about the packages. “Mattingly actually started the conversation” Goodlett said. “(Mattingly said) ‘like my bad I didn’t mean to confuse you guys, I heard it wasn’t the same target. I went ahead and verified he was getting packages.’ At that point we assumed he had verified that through the postal service.” Mattingly’s attorney told WAVE 3 News in October, “Sgt. Mattingly never advised Officer Jaynes that packages for Jamarcus Glover had been delivered at Breonna Taylor’s apartment.”