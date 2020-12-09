Cameron continues fight to keep private, religious schools open in Kentucky

“Today, a second grader, her parents, and a group of her classmates can go to the movies and then to the mall for Christmas shopping, but she cannot attend her religious school,” the brief reads. “Similarly, a five-year old can attend a private preschool class, but a five-year-old kindergartener cannot attend Danville Christian Academy. And an 18-year old freshman can attend science class at the University of Kentucky, but an 18-year old senior at Danville Christian cannot attend Bible class. In all of these situations, people are gathering and may spread or catch COVID-19.”