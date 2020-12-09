COVID in Kentucky: 3,481 more cases, 16 deaths confirmed as positivity rate falls for 6th day

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear issued the latest update Wednesday on Kentucky’s continued fight against the novel coronavirus in a press release.
He confirmed the state has seen a six-day decline in the state’s weekly positivity rate. It currently stands at 9.23%.
“We continue to see some promising trends in our COVID-19 numbers,” Beshear said. “You have to slow down the train before you stop it, and you have to stop it before you turn it around.”
The governor reported 3,481 new cases of COVID, bringing the statewide total since March to 209,136 cases.
“Given that we were experiencing exponential growth before we took those difficult steps, this is evidence that we may not just be slowing down that growth, we may even be plateauing our cases,” Beshear said.
He also said 16 more people have died of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, raising the death toll in the commonwealth to 2,118.
The deaths confirmed on Wednesday include two women, ages 81 and 94, and an 80-year-old man from Caldwell County; a 32-year-old man from Clark County; a 94-year-old man from Daviess County; a 65-year-old man from Floyd County; a 98-year-old woman from Harlan County; a 78-year-old woman and a 74-year-old man from Jefferson County; a 90-year-old man from Jessamine County; a 69-year-old woman from Livingston County; an 82-year-old man from Marshall County; an 82-year-old man from McLean County; a 69-year-old woman from Ohio County; an 89-year-old man from Owsley County; and a 68-year-old man from Webster County.
At least 1,792 Kentuckians are hospitalized with COVID, with 412 being in intensive care and 211 on a ventilator.
More data, including detailed information on how the virus is impacting each race, ethnicity and county, click here. To view other daily reports, click here.
