COVID-19 testing to be offered at Waggener High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will be set up at a Jefferson County Public School this weekend.
Councilwoman Paula McCraney is partnering with Pearl Medical, Galen College of Nursing, and JCPS to offer testing at Waggener High School, located at 330 South Hubbards Lane, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 12.
Those who get tested are asked to wear a mask and bring a photo ID. People with insurance are asked to bring an insurance card. CARES Act funding is available for those who do not have health insurance.
For more information, contact McCraney’s office at (502) 574-1107.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.