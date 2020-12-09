Family remembers wife, mother who died from COVID at 56

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On a chilly December night, Mark and Malachi Tilford sat on the front porch of their home with masks covering their noses and mouths while remembering an important woman in their lives, Arethia Tilford.
“COVID affects people in different ways and it took her away from here,” Mark Tilford told WAVE 3 News. “So, I’m still devastated.”
Mark and Arethia Tilford were married for 22 years.
“She was my best friend,” he said. “To lose your wife and best friend at the same time is devastating.”
The two met nearly 30 years ago at a bar through a mutual friend.
“She was smarter than me, so I thought I better go on and marry her,” Mark Tilford laughed. “You always want to marry someone smarter than you anyway.”
He described his wife as a selfless, charismatic woman.
“It didn’t matter whether we were sitting down to eat, she’d always feed us and then she would eat,” Mark Tilford recalled. “Or if we were shopping, she’d always make sure we were taken care of then she’d take care of herself. That’s the way she was in her job as well. Very unselfish. Very caring.”
Malachi Tilford, Mark and Arethia’s son, said his mom was a vital part of everyone’s lives, even those who weren’t related to them by blood.
“She was someone that was the glue to not only her part of the family but just everybody,” he said. “She was the glue that held everything together.”
For 12 years, Arethia worked at Lincoln Elementary Performing Arts School. For the last two of those, she was an attendance clerk.
“[The school administrators] have been helping us so much through this because they loved my wife so much,” Mark Tilford said.
He said the school administrators have been incredibly helpful during this time by checking in with the family to see if they need anything.
At the beginning of November, Arethia Tilford started to feel sick and got a COVID-19 test.
“She tested positive that Monday, and I took her to the hospital on Tuesday, Nov. 3 to the emergency room. That was the last time I talked to her,” her husband said as he started to choke up. “The next time I seen her she was in that coffin.”
Mark Tilford said his wife was put on a ventilator within a few hours of arriving to the emergency room. She fought COVID-19 for 25 days. During that time, doctors and nurses let the family FaceTime a few times. Mark and Malachi Tilford recalled there was one call where she had her eyes open, and nurses told them she was reacting to their voices.
“I’d get calls from the nurses and doctors [while she was there],” Mark Tilford said. “It was like a rollercoaster. Some days she’d have good days, some days she’d have bad days.”
On Nov. 28, she took her last breath. On Monday, Dec. 7, the family held a funeral for her.
“I know it’s real because I’ve seen her, and I was there,” Mark Tilford said. “But I look at her pictures around the house and I just can’t believe it. I just can’t believe it.”
He said Arethia Tilford didn’t have any health problems. The two also had an exercise routine, and she went to the doctor for check-ups to make sure she was healthy. The family said they believe they did everything they could to stay safe, and they aren’t sure how she contracted the virus.
“We wore our masks everywhere and we tried to stay safe everywhere, whether it was a restaurant, Walmart, Kroger,” Malachi Tilford said. “Wherever we went we kept our mask on.”
The two said Arethia Tilford had a saying, “If you can’t find the sunshine, be the sunshine.” So, in her memory, her husband said the school started a ‘Sunshine Award’ that will go to a fifth grader and teacher each year who “exemplify that sunshine that my wife exemplified at her time at Lincoln Elementary School.”
In honor of Arethia Tilford, the Lincoln Elementary Performing Arts School office created a memorial fund at PNC Bank to keep her memory alive and support her son Malachi Tilford’s pursuit to go to college. Click below for the link.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.