FORECAST: Highs in the 60s arriving soon!

- Friday is the warmest of the week with highs in the mid-60s
- WEEKEND: Rain chances increase and temperatures fall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Skies will stay mainly clear through a good chunk of the overnight hours, resulting in some patchy fog by Thursday morning in valleys and near bodies of water.
Expect lows in the 30s by daybreak Thursday. Once the fog is gone by the afternoon we’ll have a few clouds and a fantastic-feeling day. High temperatures will nudge into 60 degree territory!
We’ll continue to see a few clouds in the forecast Thursday night with lows getting down into the 40s, which is milder than previous nights.
Friday features increasing clouds and increasing warmth. High temperatures in the afternoon will be in the lower to middle 60s, which is quite a bit above average for this time of year. Expect dry weather until late Friday evening.
On Saturday rain will move in from the west, accompanied by some gusty winds. It’ll be out of here by Saturday night, leaving much cooler air behind.
Highs will be in the 40s next week with widespread cloud cover early in the week.
