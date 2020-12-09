FORECAST: 60s to end the workweek; soggy Saturday ahead

- WARM-UP: Highs in the 60s today and Friday
- WEEKEND: Cold front increases rain chances
- NEXT WEEK: Watching a few systems that could bring rain or snow, stay tuned
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This morning’s patchy fog and clouds give way to sunny skies this afternoon. Southerly winds will push highs into the 60s. We’ll see a few clouds overhead tonight with lows in the low 40s.
Clouds increase throughout the day on Friday ahead of our next cold front. Breezy southerly winds will push temperatures into the mid-60s tomorrow afternoon. Winds will gust to near 20 mph during the day. Rain gradually becomes more widespread Friday night as temperatures fall into the 40s and lower 50s.
Rain remains in the forecast for most of the day Saturday as the cold front makes its way through the region. While rain moves out Saturday night, clouds linger into Sunday as we see highs back into the 40s.
