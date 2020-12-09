Hot-shooting Chattanooga spoils Bellarmine’s Freedom Hall opener 77-68

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Chattanooga (5-0) hit a program record 17 three-pointers to spoil Bellarmine’s first home game as a Division I program 77-68 on Wednesday night in Freedom Hall.
The Moccasins were on fire, hitting 17-36 from beyond the arc, but Bellarmine withstood the barrage to make it interesting. The Knights were 3-11 from three.
When sophomore Austin Peay transfer Sam Devault slammed home two, the Knights led 53-52 with 11:03 remaining.
Chattanooga answered with an 8-0 run to take back control and never trailed again.
Pedro Bradshaw led Bellarmine with 22 points and Dylan Penn added 19.
“This game was great for college basketball,” Bellarmine head coach Scotty Davenport said. “I don’t like the outcome, but in my opinion this game was great for college basketball. The kids in that locker room right now, they have every belief that they belong. They believe they should have won the game. Give Chattanooga credit, they believe they should have won the game.”
Bellarmine (1-2) is back in action on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Morgan State in Baltimore, Maryland.
