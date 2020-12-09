IU falls 69-67 in OT at #20 Florida State

(WAVE) - Scottie Barnes hit a runner with 1.8 seconds left in overtime to give #20 Florida State at 69-67 win over Indiana in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
The Hoosiers (3-2) had tied the game at 67 on a pair of free throws from Trayce Jackson-Davis with 8.7 seconds left.
Jackson-Davis finished with 25 points and 17 rebounds.
“Disappointed in the outcome of the game. I’m proud of our guys and the way they prepared,” IU head coach Archie Miller said. “I’m proud of our guys and the way that they competed against a really, really good team on the road, against a difficult style of play to go against.”
Florida State (2-0) has won 25 in a row at home and 10 straight overtime games.
