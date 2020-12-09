KFC Yum! Center keeps its name through 2031 under deal extension

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fast-food behemoth Yum! Brands and the Louisville Arena Authority on Wednesday reached an agreement to extend the naming rights of Louisville’s downtown arena.
It will continue to be called the KFC Yum! Center through 2031.
The facility opened at Second and Main streets in 2010, and will continue to serve as the home court for UofL men’s and women’s basketball games.
The Yum! Center also is one of the region’s top concert venues, welcoming Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Bruce Springsteen and Elton John, among others, in recent years.
“The first 10 years of this partnership allowed us to bring hundreds of world-class events to Louisville, and we are thrilled this agreement allows us to continue to nurture Louisville’s rich culture of basketball, music and food for many years to come,” Louisville Arena Authority Chair Leslie Geoghegan said in a statement.
Yum! Brands Chief Legal and Franchise Officer Scott Catlett echoed Geoghegan’s excitement.
“Yum! Brands is proud to reaffirm our commitment to our hometown of Louisville by investing in one of the city’s most visible and spectacular venues,” he said.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.