From Louisville to Africa: Local non-profit fights spread of COVID with sanitizer tool

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville nonprofit has a welcomed solution to the spread of COVID-19 that is saving lives in more than 60 countries: a bleach-making device that can be used to sanitize medical waste and disinfect homes and hospitals.
The BleachMaker was invented in Louisville and patented by the non-profit organization WaterStep, and it is simple to operate.
”You need a car battery, a way to charge that car battery,” WaterStep CEO Mark Hogg explained to WAVE 3 News, “and this unit, and a tank and some salt. And you’re rock ‘n’ rollin’.”
Originally designed as a response to Ebola, WaterStep’s device now allows remote locations with few resources to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Hogg said hundreds of BleachMakers were shipped to East Africa where it is being used to sanitize medical facilities, homes, markets and other public areas.
Humphrey Muchuma, a WaterStep ambassador in Kenya said the bleach is an essential part of public health campaigns that are also promoting handwashing.
”The importance of handwashing,” Muchuma said, “and the use of bleach in terms of fumigation, is so that we can be able to avert the spread of COVID-19.”
Muchuma said the bleach that has been made has impacted the lives of 50,000 people in his area.
WaterStep currently has requests for thousands more BleachMakers around the world and is asking for donations on its website, WaterStep.org.
