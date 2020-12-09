Postal service in Louisville working to fix delays during peak holiday season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville residents are raising concerns as postal service delays leave packages undelivered. Many are claiming their missing items actually arrived at Louisville’s processing and distribution center weeks ago but have not been dropped off.
An image obtained by WAVE 3 News from a local postal worker appears to show piles of undelivered packages, allegedly inside of a Louisville facility. A USPS spokesperson would not confirm the authenticity of the image.
“Right now, things are crazy, things are busy. I expect a delay but not this much of a delay,” Angie Johnson said.
Johnson told WAVE 3 News she waited two weeks for one package to arrive through USPS and is still waiting on another to show up. After one week, Johnson tracked her packages and each one appeared to arrive at Louisville’s processing and distribution center. In the days following that update, Johnson’s online tracker showed that the packages were “in transit” even though only one had been delivered.
“That’s a long time to be waiting for a package, especially when you pay the priority mail to get it sooner,” she said.
Johnson has now filed a claim with USPS and said she called the facility in an attempt to retrieve her package in person. She was told that wasn’t possible and the delay stemmed from limited staff amid the pandemic.
“It’s the holidays, it’s the pandemic, people aren’t working as much, I get it. They’re trying to space things out. I’m trying to be patient, but everybody has a limit,” she said.
With the post office in peak season for the holidays, Johnson is not the only one with an issue. Hundreds of social media comments from Louisville area residents further highlight the problem.
Rebecca Hogan is an eBay reseller who mails more than 100 packages a week. She said she hasn’t encountered significant delays this year until now.
“Everything’s at a standstill,” she said. “I mean, it’s going to affect people’s Christmas. It’s certainly going to affect mine if I have to refund all these people.”
Hogan said nearly 70 of her recent shipments, including customers’ Christmas presents, have been stuck in Louisville since Nov. 24. She believes those items account for at least $700 in merchandise.
“I’m very frustrated. I do want my customers to be happy. I’m trying to get the item to them,” she said. “I’ve opened cases. I’ve talked to the people at the post office. It’s frustrating because you’re trying to get all your customers happy, but there’s nothing you can do.”
Hogan said some of her customers have already left negative reviews or asked for refunds. She explained that USPS is her preferred shipping method but if delays continue she would consider switching carriers.
In response to recent delays, Kentuckiana Postal Services spokesperson Susan Wright sent the following statement to WAVE 3 News:
“The 640,000 employees of the U.S Postal Service across the nation are proud to provide an essential service to our customers during the pandemic and to meet unprecedented challenges of this extraordinary year.
We have faced challenges recently due to COVID-19 at the same time mail volumes have dramatically increased. We have taken steps to address issues caused by the pandemic as we approach our busiest weeks, including hiring seasonal employees and allocating employees to facilities that need additional resources.
There has already been progress at the Louisville Processing and Distribution Center and we are confident that our processing and delivery will return to normal levels quickly.
As we do each year, the Postal Service reminds customers to send mail and packages early to avoid glitches. For additional holiday information and resources, including mailing deadlines and packaging tips, check out the USPS holiday newsroom.
We thank our customers for their continued support, and we are committed to making sure gifts and cards are delivered on time to celebrate the holidays.”
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.