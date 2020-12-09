Protocols to keep area officers safe against COVID enforced as community mourns Bloomfield’s chief

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many jobs have shifted since March to allow people to work from home. For frontline workers, that’s not an option.
Police officers and other first responders may have more protective precautions in place, but their jobs to serve the public have not changed.
“We still have to respond to emergencies obviously,” Elizabethtown Police Officer John Thomas said. “Our officers are still conducting traffic stops and regular law enforcement activities, so we’ve provided them with extra protective equipment.”
Thomas said they have had a few incidents of officers needing to quarantine but nothing widespread.
“We have had no service interruptions whatsoever,” Thomas said. “We have been able to maintain our staff, understanding we have had to work around some challenged, but they have been minor in comparison.”
Thomas said they took an “aggressive approach” to COVID-19 precautions in March. He said they have since closed the lobby to visitors, stopped fingerprinting, stopped car seat inspections, and halted prescription drug drop-offs.
“Those are services we love to offer and we hope we will be able to do that again soon,” Thomas said. “But we realized that’s creating additional contact that we want to avoid.”
They also require all officers to take their temperature before shifts and maintain social distancing as much as possible.
St. Matthews Police Chief Barry Wilkerson said the department of about 40 officers has had less than 10 officers who have needed to quarantine or test positive.
“It obviously affects staffing in a smaller agency but we utilized other officers and part time officers to fill in,” he wrote in an email to WAVE 3 News. “We are fortunate all of our officers recovered quickly and were able to return to work per CDC guidelines.”
The Shepherdsville Police Department has reportedly had three officers test positive for COVID-19. Major Michael O’Donnell told WAVE 3 NEws several others were forced to quarantine for possible non-work-related exposures.
Bardstown Police Major Joe Seelye told WAVE 3 News that of their 31 police officers, only five officers have contracted the virus. All of them were at separate times, so scheduling and patrols were not heavily impacted.
Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa said seven of their deputies have had to quarantine, including himself. He tested positive for COVID-19 last month. The department has a little more than 30 deputies.
“Knock on some wood we’ve been lucky we haven’t been hit hard,” Pineiroa said, “but at the same time it started hitting us later, later in the game. So we did a pretty good job in the first six, seven, eight months of it. And then lately it’s like a downhill like everyone else. I think it’s a matter of when you’re going to get it.”
He said they work as a fee-based office and finances have been affected.
“When we’re closed or not able to do transports or things of that nature, our fees would be down quite a bit,” Pineiroa said. “So financially it hurts. But we’re still trying to do what we can to still provide the service that we normally would whether COVID was here or not.”
Departments area-wide have adjusted how they respond to calls.
“We treat everybody like they are a positive case,” Pineiroa said. “We take the precautions and improvise to the best of our abilities.”
Pineiroa said the department is also helping other agencies in the county with patrols, putting resources where more crime is happening.
The sheriff’s department is also helping Bloomfield where there was only one man patroling the streets.
Chief Scott Dennis, Bloomfield’s police chief since 2012, contracted COVID-19 on the job last month. He died on Dec. 4 from complications with the virus. He was 62 years old.
“He had a good heart,” Mayor Christopher Dudgeon said. “He loved his job and love serving and protecting our community.”
Pineiroa said it’s hard knowing he’s gone. He met Dennis in 2006 when Dennis worked for Kentucky Vehicle Enforcement.
“We met working the roads in Nelson County, dealing with vehicles with trucks, farm trucks and different heavy vehicles,” Pineiroa recalled.
He said the loss is hard.
“I mean it could be one of us,” Pineiroa said. “It’s just, the unknown, the uncertainty of who is next or who is vulnerable to be in that severe stage of COVID.”
The mayor said Dennis didn’t know a stranger.
“He didn’t care who you were or who you knew, if you were going one mile over the speed limit in this small town you were going to get pulled over,” Dudgeon said. “You might not get a ticket but he would pull you over.”
Dudgeon says Dennis’ loss will be felt for years.
“We all know him and see him out and then he’s not there, it changes things,” he said. “Of course we’re going to have to fill this position but we’re never going to fill his shoes.”
Kentucky State Police troopers and the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office deputies are patrolling the town and responding to calls during this time.
Dudgeon said he wants to acknowledge that while his small town is hurting, he knows they aren’t the only ones.
“My thoughts and prayers don’t just go to Dennis’ wife and his daughter and this community, but everybody who is fixing to enjoy Christmas and trying to enjoy it without somebody at their table.”
There will be a private visitation and graveside service for Dennis on Thursday.
There will be a public drive-by visitation on Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Parkway Baptist Church.
