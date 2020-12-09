Purdue-IU football game canceled

(WAVE) - With COVID issues in both programs, the Purdue-Indiana football game on Saturday has been canceled.
“We’re certainly disappointed that we had to cancel the Old Oaken Bucket game. We both understand the history and tradition of one of the best rivalries in college football, but the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff is our primary priority. We will continue to monitor the situation on both campuses and listen to the advice of our medical professionals.” - Joint statement from Indiana Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Dolson and Purdue Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mike Bobinski
IU’s Dolson added, “Coach Allen and I are proud of this team and the success we have had so far this season. We are one of only two teams in the country with three Top-25 victories and have matched a program record for Big Ten wins. Although we understand the conference’s decision, we are disappointed. From the start of the year, we have said we can only control what we can control. We had a chance to earn our spot in the Big Ten Championship Game, but ultimately fell a touchdown short on the road against a great Ohio State team. We look forward to resuming activities and completing one of the best seasons in our school’s history.”
The Hoosiers who are 6-1 in the Big Ten also lost out on a spot in the Big Ten Championship game when the league athletic directors to allow Ohio State to play in the game, even though the Buckeyes (5-0) have only played five games. Originally, there was a six-game minimum to qualify for the Championship. OSU was supposed to play Michigan (2-4) this weekend, but that game was canceled as a result of COVID issues in the Wolverines progam.
Ohio State beat Indiana 42-35 on November 21 in Columbus.
The Buckeyes will face #14 Northwestern (5-1) in the Big Ten Championship game on December 19 in Indianapolis.
