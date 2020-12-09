SnowTALK! Weather Blog

Nice to see the sun again and to get some warmer air back into the area. We will continue to add to that “warmth” through Friday.
The next rain chance looks to hold off until after midnight Friday night into early Saturday. It will be a fairly windy period as well as some of these rain bands pass through. Lightning will be possible.
My main focus today on the video is the complex setup with the low pressure for Monday/Tuesday. Southern trackers around here are notorious for headaches and last minute shifting. So there is a high amount of caution with this forecast. Having said that, snow chances are what this blog is about.
So let’s dive in...
