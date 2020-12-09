2 UofL wins 73-49 at Duke

(WAVE) - Two days after climbing to #2 in the nation, the UofL women tipped off ACC play with a 73-49 win at Duke.
Dana Evans led all scorers with 24 points.
Freshman Olivia Cochran added 11 points and 12 rebounds.
Former ESPN analyst and Boston Celtics assistant Kara Lawson suffers her first loss at the Blue Devils head coach.
“It was a great win, we came here and stole one on the road,” Evans said. “Coach said we got to steal them on the road. That was a really, really good Duke team, coached by a great coach, Coach Kara, so we just got to keep it up.”
The Cards are 5-0 and 1-0 in the ACC, they host 5-0 North Carolina on Sunday at 4 p.m.
