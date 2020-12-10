Clarksville teacher dies from COVID-19 in ambulance before receiving test results

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Out of the more than 6,300 COVID-19 deaths in Indiana, a Clarksville teacher is one of them.
Melinda Roellig, 37, died just three days after getting tested, and wasn’t able to see her results before she passed away. She would have been 38 last Sunday.
Her family is wondering how to cope as they wrap her Christmas gifts.
“I don’t want to decorate, I don’t want to wrap presents,” Melinda Roellig’s sister, Alexandra Roellig, cried Thursday. “My sister’s present just arrived that I bought for her. What am I supposed to do with it?”
Her sister told WAVE 3 News Melinda Roellig’s favorite holiday was Christmas, but now her family is left to ring in the day without her.
”My kids are supposed to bury me, not bury my kid,” their father, James Roellig, cried.
On Nov. 15, just days after developing a fever, the Clarksville music and art teacher at Rock Creek Community Academy in Sellersburg died. Melinda Roellig’s mother, Victoria Straub, found her at home struggling to breathe.
”Looked like her pupils were blown, her upper lip was swollen, she was drooling, she was having a hard time breathing,” Straub explained.
Melinda Roellig died in an ambulance on the way to the hospital.
As a traveling nurse, Straub said she would have made sure her daughter went to the hospital sooner if she knew her symptoms were so bad. Her family said she put off a hospital visit because she was concerned about the cost.
After reviewing the coroner’s report, Straub explained that COVID-19 wasn’t the only thing that killed her daughter.
“The things that she died from, one of them was obesity,” Straub added. “She had cardiomyopathy, and basically fatty liver syndrome besides COVID.”
As of Thursday, there had been 404,935 cases of COVID-19 reported in Indiana, and Governor Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday that all 92 counties in the state were in the red zone.
