1 dead, 1 in critical condition following shooting on Indian Trail

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – One man is dead and a second man is in critical condition following a shooting on Indian Trail.
The shooting was reported in the 3800 block of Indian Trail around 6 a.m. Thursday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
When officers arrived, they found the men had been shot.
Both victims were taken to University of Louisville Hospital where one of the victims died from his injuries. Mitchell said the second victim was in critical condition.
No suspect information has been released.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
