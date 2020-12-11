2021 Findlay Market Opening Day Parade postponed

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Findlay Market Association announced the 2021 Opening Day Parade will be postponed.
The association said it will be postponed until the Cincinnati Reds are permitted to fill the stadium to full capacity and there are no restrictions on group events.
“We feel we cannot put on the type of extravaganza you have come to expect on Opening Day,” Parade Chairman Neil Luken said in a news release.
Last year, Luken said the spent hundreds of hours planning and spent thousands of dollars to have it canceled weeks before the season should have started due to the pandemic.
“To avoid that, we won’t start planning a parade until the Reds can accommodate 45,000 fans, and until we can all feel safe going to the ‘unofficial holiday of Cincinnati,’” he said in the release.
According to Luken, they have been in constant contact with the Reds through this process and support their decision.
“Until we can all meet again and ‘play ball’ together, the parade is on hold,’” he said.
