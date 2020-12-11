Hospital leaders excited as they prepare for vaccine rollout

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With the FDA movement on the Pfizer vaccine, all the talk is turning into reality for Kentucky hospitals as they get ready for distribution.
It’s an important and detailed job, but healthcare leaders are excited about the hope of making real change in the pandemic.
Hospitals have been preparing to receive the vaccine for months and finally, it looks like they could be getting the first shipment as early as next week.
“I will tell you that for the first time since March, we now have the ability to impact this disease besides just supporting patients who get sick,” UofL Health’s Dr. Jason Smith said.
“From a societal standpoint, this is paramount, this is an amazing point and time,” Norton Medical Group CAO Dr. Joseph Flynn said of the FDA move.
Operation Warp Speed put some 6.5 million doses of the first-approved Pfizer vaccine all around the country with thousands of doses in the Louisville area in the first shipments. Overwhelmed hospitals that were just treating COVID-19 patients now become pro-active with vaccinations.
“The key detail really is around who has the ability to get these vaccines and store them appropriately,“ Flynn said. Right now, that includes big health care providers like Norton and UofL Health that have the super cold storage necessary for the Pfizer vaccine. Norton is scheduled to get 2,000 doses in the first shipment, UofL health 975.
Once it’s thawed they have five days to manage the vaccine. Health care workers at high risk get it first.
“We’ve identified a group of people in our emergency departments, our ICUs, our Covid-19 units and that includes physicians, support staff, so the whole gamut of people that are taking care of patients in those areas,” Smith said.
It will take several weeks to get healthcare workers vaccinated, but getting those key players taken care of should make a huge difference. There are many layers, but doctors say they are prepared for scheduling for the booster shot and reporting.
“That is really important, because as we go forward, having an understanding of what’s going on with the drug is vital moving forward,” Flynn said.
Anticipating months of vaccinations, doctors remind Louisvillians it’s important to continue to wear a mask and social distance because people can still carry the virus to anyone who hasn’t been vaccinated.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.