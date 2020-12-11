Hundreds self-nominate for LMPD Civilian Review Board; city also seeking inspector general candidates

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police will soon see more oversight from those they’re sworn to protect. As of Friday, more than 350 people nominated themselves through Metro Council and the Office of Mayor Greg Fischer to serve on the Civilian Review and Accountability Board.
The nomination process through Metro Council closed Dec. 10 with 62 applications. The mayor’s office has seen 297 applications so far and will continue to accept self-nominations until Jan. 4.
Nicole Aghaaliandastjerdi told WAVE 3 she applied in hopes of restoring trust between the city of Louisville and it’s citizens.
“We don’t have any trust around the AG’s office who held the grand jury proceedings for Breonna Taylor, we do not have trust in any of our bodies of government right now so placing some accountability in the hands of the civilians will be an opportunity for the city to maybe regain some trust,” she said.
Despite her UofL political science degree and years of litigation experience as a paralegal, Aghaaliandastjerdi said her background is not what qualifies her for the role.
“To be honest with you I think the only qualification you need is to be someone who is supposed to be served by LMPD,” she said. “Anyone in this city should be able to hold that police department accountable just like we hold our elected officials accountable.”
Mayor Greg Fischer signed an ordinance into law Dec. 3 that formally established the board and the Office of Inspector General (OIG). The board will oversee the OIG and have the authority to investigate alleged incidents of police misconduct. However, the board will not have the authority to discipline officers for wrongdoing; that power remains with the police chief.
Council President David James said he’s hopeful those chosen for the board can provide needed oversight.
“They have the power of knowing and they have the power of debating and legitimizing decisions that are made,” he said. “I don’t think this is the silver bullet that will establish trust, I think trust is established by actions.”
The board will have a total of 11 members, all appointed by the mayor with Metro Council approval. The means through which those members will be chosen varies:
- 3 positions will be selected from a list of 6 Metro Council recommendations
- 4 positions will be selected by the mayor; 2 self-nominations must be included
- 4 positions will be selected from recommendations provided by the following groups:
- American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky, Greater Louisville Inc., the Interdenominational Ministerial Coalition, the Louisville branch of the NAACP, the Urban League, the Louisville Bar Association, Young Professionals Association of Louisville and the University of Louisville’s public health chair for candidates with expertise in mental health and substance abuse.
The application process for the Office of Inspector General opened Friday and will close Dec. 31.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.