KSP warns public near Tenn. state line of escaped inmates

HICKORY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky State Police (KSP) is warning citizens of two escaped inmates that maybe near the Tennessee/Kentucky border.
The inmates, Robert Lee Brown #436224 and Christopher Osteen #419675, escaped from northwest Tennessee.
Citizens along the state line area in far western Kentucky should be cautious.
The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department is attempting to locate a late 1980s to early 1990s red Ford pickup truck.
This truck is a single cab vehicle with an led light bar on top of it and very loud mufflers.
It was last seen shortly after 2 p.m. Friday when it drove north on state highway 118 from Dresden Tennessee at a high rate of speed to evade a Tennessee Highway Patrol officer.
Osteen has ties to Weakley County.
He was in prison for shooting a police officer in Jackson Tennessee. if anyone knows someone who owns a truck like this please contact the sheriff’s office at 731-364-5454.
After escaping custody, the inmates reportedly committed several burglaries and thefts in this general area.
Brown is currently serving an 18-year sentence for Aggravated Rape out of Putnam County.
Osteen is serving an 8-year sentence for Burglary out of Madison County.
The public is asked to check on their loved ones and report any suspicious activity.
Also, KSP requests that the public lock their vehicles and homes.
In the event of an emergency, please call 911.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.