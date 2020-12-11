NKY girl awarded Life-Saving Medal of Honor pin after rescuing drowning child

ERLANGER, Ky. (FOX19) - The quick actions of a Northern Kentucky Girl Scout to save a child’s life earned her the Girl Scouts of the United States (GSUSA) Life-Saving Medal of Honor.
Ashlynne Wind, who is an American Red-Cross Certified Lifeguard, was 17 years old when she was at the Ludlow Bromley Swim Club in the fall of 2019.
That day, a 7-year-old girl at the swim club slipped into the deep end and started going under the water.
Wind saw what happened and jumped into the water to rescue the little girl.
Wind, now a graduating senior, was recognized nationally with a certificate from the Chief Executive Officer of GSUSA and a Medal of Honor pin.
The Medal of Honor Life-Saving award is given to Girl Scouts who have performed acts of heroism beyond the degree of maturity and training expected for their age.
