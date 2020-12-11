Post-Thanksgiving wave of COVID-19 cases test health systems

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Days after Kentucky set a single day records for new cases of COVID-19, top state officials are turning their attention to hospitals and beds.
Intensive care (ICU) capacity in some regions of the state has exceeded 80%, leading to renewed warnings to wear masks and take proper precautions.
“That means those health systems in those regions are starting to having to start make difficult decisions and choices,” State Health Commissioner Steven Stack said Thursday.
Some say the situation isn’t as acute as what was experienced in the spring when the pandemic first hit.
“We’re doing a much better job of keeping people off ventilators,” Dr. Eric Yazel, Clark County Health Officer said. “We’re doing some new treatments, just some simple things. Being more patient, some positioning, things that help keep people off ventilators. So it is, from a resource utilization, it’s less than it was.”
Hospital capacity in parts of southern Indiana is listed in recent reports showing ICU beds more than 95% full. Yazel said there is still a large number of sick people and hospital personnel are still exhausted, and more attention to prevention is needed.
Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear said UofL had cut back on elective surgeries and had opened a new floor to handle COVID-19 patients.
”We believe we have capacity in the Louisville area,” Beshear said, “and I know we’re not going to turn away individuals from Southern Indiana that need help.”
The latest concern is finding out how many people are currently being exposed by people infected at Thanksgiving an how that will affect ICU capacity and other resources.
