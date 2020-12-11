Protestor gets into altercation with driver during downtown caravan

Two protestors were taken into custody after police said one of them got into an altercation in downtown Louisville.
December 11, 2020

Protestors were in a caravan and began blocking traffic on Jefferson Street, near First and Second Streets, on Thursday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

Mitchell said a male protestor got involved with another driver and a passenger who were not involved in the caravan. The male protestor and a female protestor failed to leave and were taken into custody.

The names of the protestors who were taken into custody have not been released.

Mitchell said the other protestors left the area and no additional arrests were made.

