Rapid antibody testing available at Kroger

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Rapid antibody testing for COVID-19 is now available at Kroger pharmacies.
The tests will inform patients if they have been infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
Whitmire Medical is supplying the tests, which are conducted using a finger prick blood sample.
“Making rapid antibody testing available across our family of pharmacies will not only provide an affordable and convenient testing solution for individuals who want to understand if they have previously been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, but also help clinicians understand the long-term impacts of COVID-19 and potential public health strategies for fighting the disease,” Kroger Health president Colleen Lindholz said.
According to Kroger, the tests will cost $25 and results will be available within 15 minutes.
