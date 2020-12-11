SnowTALK! Weather Blog

Wind is going to be the main weather hazard over the next 36 hours. Gusts will ease upward this afternoon and tonight, peaking multiple times Saturday morning through the early afternoon hours of Saturday. Those “peaks” will likely feature gusts of 30-40 mph. There could be exceptions to this if we get some sun breaks around midday and/or isolated t-storms pops. That could enhance the wind in localized areas. We’ll be watching it.