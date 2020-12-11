SnowTALK! Weather Blog

Wind is going to be the main weather hazard over the next 36 hours. Gusts will ease upward this afternoon and tonight, peaking multiple times Saturday morning through the early afternoon hours of Saturday. Those “peaks” will likely feature gusts of 30-40 mph. There could be exceptions to this if we get some sun breaks around midday and/or isolated t-storms pops. That could enhance the wind in localized areas. We’ll be watching it.
The weather will change Saturday afternoon after say 4pm when a low stratus deck rolls in from the west. Temperatures will then drop steadily...making way for a chilly Saturday evening with spotty drizzle.
Our southern wave is still on track late Sunday night into Monday. Wet snow is still on the table on the northern side of its track so we’ll continue to watch it.
The video today will go into much more detail on that and the next system for the middle of next week as well.
BOTS!
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.