Southern Indiana hospitals prepare to administer COVID-19 vaccine pending FDA approval

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Southern Indiana hospitals are experiencing a “significant spike” in new coronavirus patients.
Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany reported 64 coronavirus patients at its facility Friday. Its president, Michael Schroyer, said it’s increased since Thanksgiving.
WAVE 3 News reached out to Clark Memorial Health in Jeffersonville, but has not received a response.
To make room for more potential coronavirus patients, all Indiana hospitals have been ordered to halt non-emergency in-patient procedures, under Gov. Eric Holcomb’s new executive order.
Schroyer wants to remind the public that they should still seek help when needed. The executive order does not include out-patient procedures.
“That’s what we saw after the initial phase is people waited way too long and then when they finally did seek help, they were just so sick and overall acute as so high,” Schroyer said. “So we want to encourage people to seek help when you need it.”
As Baptist Health Floyd employees continue to treat more COVID-19 patients than ever before, Schroyer said they are also in charge of administering the COVID-19 vaccine to three local counties once it becomes available: Floyd, Harrison and Washington.
Schroyer said the first recipients of the vaccine in those counties will be front-line healthcare workers and nursing home residents.
