Teachers shop with a cop for area students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some Louisville Metro Police Department officers teamed up with teachers from Newburg Middle school to make the holidays bright for several area students.
This year, the kids were kept at home and the teachers and officers were given a wish list.
For Newburg early education teacher Kenyata Dean Bacon, the shopping trip was a chance for discourse between her and the officers that patrol her students’ streets.
Still, that wasn’t what the day was all about.
“I want to keep the main thing, the main thing,” Dean Bacon said, “and right now it’s about the kids and so that’s where I’m trying to focus.”
For the police officers, it was not only a chance to give back but to set a good example for the kids they are reaching out to.
“It’s up to us to lay the foundation for them so they can grow up to be successful members of society,” LMPD Sixth Division officer Jaron Skillman said, “and I think it’s good to influence them in that way. They can also see a positive aspect of policing rather than what you see on the news every day.”
Meijer provided over $3,000 in gift cards to make this day possible.
Teachers and officers again came together after shopping to wrap the presents at the middle school and then bring them to the students.
For many of the teachers, if they delivered presents to their own students, it was the first time they’ve seen their students all year.
