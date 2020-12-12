Cards’ Senior Day a success after smashing Wake Forest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -After trailing 7-0 at the end of the first quarter, the Louisville Cards exploded with a trio of second quarter touchdowns and went on to romp past Wake Forest, 45-21 on Senior Day Saturday at Cardinal Stadium.
After getting off to that slow start offensively, U of L picked up the pace in that critical second quarter. Running back, Hasan Hall scored on a short run that evened the game at 7-7.
Running back , Jaylen Mitchell, who logged 173 yards on the ground, came up with a 70-yard dash that ended when he was tackled at the Wake Forest five yard line. That run set up quarterback, Malik Cunningham, who ran it into the endzone to give the Cards a 14 to 10 advantage.
Hall tacked on another TD run and Louisville led at the intermission, 21 to 10.
In the third quarter, Cunningham connected on a 4 yard touchdown toss to Francis Sherman to give the Cards a 28-10 cushion. Later in the fourth quarter, Jordan Watkins added to the Louisville lead scoring on a reverse from 23 yards out. The Cards final TD came on a Cunningham pass to Marshon Ford from 22 yards out.
The Louisville victory left the team with a 4-7 season mark, as the Cards sent their seniors out in style.
“That last snap and going off as a winner for the team that I played for for five years and the team that I love, the team that I’ve grown to be with and be a better man, just, it’s emotional,” said U of L senior Dez Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick made a couple of key receptions in what could have been his final college game.
In his postgame remarks, Louisville head coach, Scott Satterfield, said he did not think his team would end up in a bowl game but didn’t completely rule it out either.
