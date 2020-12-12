Federal judge upholds Beshear’s dining restrictions as restaurants plan to reopen dining rooms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A federal judge has upheld Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order limiting indoor dining until Dec. 13.
The restriction ends on Monday, and restaurant staff like those at Volare Italian Ristorante are excited to be opening the doors back up for indoor dining.
Like most restaurants this year in the commonwealth, Volare has taken a loss.
”We’ve already missed Derby this year, and then the first half of December,” Joshua Moore, the restaurant’s executive chef, said.
Following Beshear’s order in November to restrict indoor dining until Dec. 13, Moore said he’s thankful to be able to bring back the 50 employees who were laid off weeks ago, just in time for Christmas.
”We’re going into the holiday season which is always a busy time for restaurants,” Moore added. “All of our employees, you know it’s getting ready to be Christmas so we were very excited to hear that we were opening back up.”
Beginning Monday, indoor dining will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity, and food service will be required to stop at 11 p.m.
Jonathan Tarullo, Volare’s general manager, said he can’t wait to welcome back their customers.
”We truly support all the people who have been coming here getting food to-go, delivery, gift cards,” Tarullo said. “Ensuring that our staff is taken care of for the winter, it’s gone a long way and it means the world to Chef [Moore] and I.”
