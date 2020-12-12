FORECAST: Light rain, wet snow late tonight

- AFTER 8PM TONIGHT: Light rain. Some will mix with or briefly change to wet snow into the overnight TUESDAY NIGHT into
- WEDNESDAY: Snow north, rain south. Some accumulations possible
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Low clouds should remain most of Sunday and the winds will be lighter.
A batch of light rain, mixed with some wet snow, will zip across Central KY during the overnight through sunrise. Only wet roads are expected from this wave.
Predawn rain/snow mix will quickly fade to the east with some sun breaks develop throughout the day. Highs will be in the 40s. It will be mostly cloudy and cold with lows in the 20s.
Another system arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday. The current track and amount of cold air leads to a higher risk for snow to get involved. This will be a system we’ll be watching closely
