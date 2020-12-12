Gov. Beshear urges vigilance as Kentucky reports more than 3,500 new cases Saturday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s first shipment of the coronavirus vaccine is expected to arrive early in the coming week.
Saturday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced 3,5578 new cases and 24 new deaths. The positivity rate sits at 8.79%.
There are currently 1,711 Kentuckians hospitalized with the virus. More than 400 are in the ICU and 199 are on a ventilator.
Top counties with the most positive cases Saturday are: Jefferson, Fayette, Pulaski, Kenton, Boone and Daviess. Jefferson, Fayette, Pulaski and Kenton counties reported 100 or more new cases; Jefferson County alone reported 588.
Those reported lost to the virus today include a 73-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man from Adair County; an 86-year-old man from Campbell County; an 81-year-old man from Casey County; a 50-year-old woman from Clinton County; a 49-year-old man and 89-year-old woman from Fayette County; an 88-year-old woman and a 90-year-old man from Hardin County; a 75-year-old man from Mason County; a 62-year-old woman from Metcalfe County; two women, ages 88 and 98, from Muhlenberg County; a 94-year-old man from Nelson County; a 71-year-old man and two women, ages 78 and 80, from Pike County; two men, ages 71 and 90, and a 77-year-old woman from Pulaski County; a 70-year-old woman from Russell County; an 81-year-old man and a 92-year-old woman from Warren County; and an 89-year-old woman from Whitley County.
The red zone counties for this week can be found here. Community leaders, businesses, schools and families in these counties should all follow red zone reduction recommendations.
