LMPD investigating after shooting in Merriwether neighborhood
By Makayla Ballman | December 12, 2020 at 3:45 PM EST - Updated December 12 at 3:45 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Merriwether neighborhood.

The shooting happened just before 2:30 Saturday afternoon in the 1500 block of Shelby Street.

The victim, a man in his 60s was found shot inside a home. The victim was taken to UofL Hospital where he remains with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

