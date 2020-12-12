LMPD investigating after shooting in Merriwether neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Merriwether neighborhood.
The shooting happened just before 2:30 Saturday afternoon in the 1500 block of Shelby Street.
The victim, a man in his 60s was found shot inside a home. The victim was taken to UofL Hospital where he remains with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
