LMPD investigating after 2 teens shot in Fairdale

LMPD investigating after 2 teens shot in Fairdale
Two teens were shot early Saturday morning.
By Makayla Ballman | December 12, 2020 at 10:47 AM EST - Updated December 14 at 1:18 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating after two teens were shot.

The shooting happened just before 12:30 AM Saturday, in the 8700 block of James R. Road. Officers arrived to find two teenagers, both suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victims were taken to University of Louisville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.