LMPD investigating after 2 teens shot in Fairdale

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating after two teens were shot.
The shooting happened just before 12:30 AM Saturday, in the 8700 block of James R. Road. Officers arrived to find two teenagers, both suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victims were taken to University of Louisville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
There are no suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
