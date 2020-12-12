LMPD investigating double fatal shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating a fatal shooting that left two people dead.
Metro Police were dispatched to a home in the 800 block of Dorsey Way around 4:10 Saturday afternoon. They arrived to find two people, a man and a woman in their 50s or 60s dead in the driveway.
The relationship between the two individuals is pending positive identification.
LMPD tells us all parties involved are accounted for.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.