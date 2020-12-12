Louisville residents begin to make decisions on whether to get COVID-19 vaccine or not

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine, but that’ll take some time for the general population to get it.
Local testing sites are popping up and the question is no longer about testing positive or negative, it’s about whether to get vaccinated or not.
A hopeful, healthy line of cars formed in the Waggener High School parking lot as people waited in the rain to get a COVID test Saturday morning.
“A lot of people are asymptomatic, so you just never know,” said Sandra Wagner, who was tested for COVID.
While people wait to take a COVID test and wait to get their results, people like Peyton Hoge are also waiting to get the vaccine. Hoge was one of the first people in line Saturday morning, after going on an eventful excursion.
“My wife and I have been to Albuquerque, hot air ballooning,” said Hoge. “We drove through seven dangerous states to get home. So, for the family’s sake thought to get checked.”
However, even in the COVID-19 testing line, some people said they’re apprehensive to get the antidote.
According to A Pew Research Study, 60-percent of the population is willing to get the vaccine. However, there are people like Sandra Wagner’s sister, who is in the other 40%.
“She says she’s not sure but when I ask her why she says she hasn’t read anything about it or researched it,” said Wagner.
To quell those concerns, the Pfizer vaccine was approved by the FDA, citing the vaccine has more benefits than risks.
