$1M winning lottery ticket sold in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Someone in WAVE Country is a little bit richer.
A ticket sold for Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing matched all five white-ball winning numbers but not the Mega Ball, winning the game’s second prize of $1 million.
If the player had matched the Mega Ball, they would’ve won last night’s jackpot of $276 million.
The winning Mega Millions number from Friday night’s drawing are: 19-31-37-55-67with a Mega Ball of 25.
The winner should sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a secure location. The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize, which has to be done at the lottery’s headquarters in Louisville. It will have to be done by appointment only, due to COVID-19 safety protocols. The winner will need to contact the lottery’s claims office at 800-937-8946 to set up an appointment to claim their prize.
On Monday, Kentucky Lottery security staff members will execute a series of security checks at the retailer where the winning ticket was sold. Once those checks are cleared, the name of the retailer will be released.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.