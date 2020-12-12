Saturday brings more than 7,500 new cases and 85 new deaths in Indiana

Indiana reported 7,542 new cases and 85 new deaths on Saturday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Makayla Ballman | December 12, 2020 at 1:27 PM EST - Updated December 12 at 1:27 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than 419,000 people have tested positive for the Coronavirus since the pandemic began in March.

Saturday’s update brought 7,542 new cases. To date, more than 4.8 million tests have been administered in Indiana. Of those cases, 419,536 total cases have been positive.

Saturday also brought 85 new deaths, raising the death toll to 6,458.

The 7-day positivity rate for all tests sits at 13.3%.

