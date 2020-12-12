SnowTALK! Weather Blog

While moisture looks to move into the area, temperatures will be right on the fence of either a cold rain or wet snow. The precipitation rate is absolutely crucial on this one. Light rates= cold rain. Heavier rates= rain mixes with big wet snowflakes or changing to a thumping of wet snow. These setups are so sensitive that we really won’t get a good readout on the rates until it starts to approach. Temperatures at the ground still look to be above freezing so any accumulation would be limited to grassy areas (if at all) and roads would be wet. This is a very short-term issue as the sun will break though mid-morning.