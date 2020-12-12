SnowTALK! Weather Blog

Lots of wind the next few hours but the rain chance will continue to fade.
Sunday looks gloomy and chilly with perhaps spotty drizzle.
Main focus then shifts to our lovely southern wave Sunday night (after 9pm) through Monday morning (likely before sunrise).
While moisture looks to move into the area, temperatures will be right on the fence of either a cold rain or wet snow. The precipitation rate is absolutely crucial on this one. Light rates= cold rain. Heavier rates= rain mixes with big wet snowflakes or changing to a thumping of wet snow. These setups are so sensitive that we really won’t get a good readout on the rates until it starts to approach. Temperatures at the ground still look to be above freezing so any accumulation would be limited to grassy areas (if at all) and roads would be wet. This is a very short-term issue as the sun will break though mid-morning.
The next wave moves in Tuesday night into Wednesday. This one looks to be another southern wave. It does look colder. But the air will also be drier. We can’t ever get this to go perfectly can we ? :) Having said that, it does stand a better chance at some accumulations and slick spots. So we’ll need to watch it.
The video will break these down in more detail.
