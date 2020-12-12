One injured in Park Hill house fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – At least one person was injured after a home caught fire in Louisville’s Park Hill neighborhood.
According to Louisville Fire and Rescue spokesman Major Bobby Cooper, a home on Bolling Avenue near South 25th Street caught fire just before 10 p.m. Saturday.
A MetroSafe spokesperson said the fire was originally called in as a rescue, and at least one person was transported to an area hospital.
The condition of that person has not been released.
Cooper said the fire was confined to the basement and the first floor of the home.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
