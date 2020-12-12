UPS Worldport to ship Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine starting Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Saturday, UPS announced it’s role in the distribution efforts for Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine.
UPS will move the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine within the first days to states designated by Pfizer, Inc. based on orders received by Operation Warp Speed and CDC officials.
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines will originate from storage sites in Michigan and Wisconsin. The vaccines will be transported to UPS Worldport facilities in Louisville, where they will be expedited Next Day Air to select destinations, including hospitals, clinics, and other medical facilities, to inoculate healthcare workers.
