Evansville bar owners: Group refuses to wear mask, pours beer on security guard

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Newly released video shows the moments a man poured a drink onto a security guard at an Evansville bar.
The bar owners say this all happened after a group refused to wear masks inside.
This incident occurred at High Score Saloon in downtown Evansville on Friday night.
On social media, the owners of the bar called the group’s actions “disheartening.”
They say the group came into the bar and refused to wear a mask.
Owners say they were asked several times to finish their drinks and leave, but instead of leaving, the group threw a drink in the corner behind the arcade games and damaged them.
Shortly afterward, the bar owners say the group took a drink outside of the building, even though they asked them not to, and one member of the group poured the drink onto their security staff.
In response to the incident, bar owners called the group “shameful” and say they have filed a police report.
“It’s the abuse that our employees take,” Clint Hoskins, co-owner of High Score Saloon said. “I’ve had a racial slur thrown out at one employee, I’ve had to throw out 10 or 15 people. We have chalkboard bathrooms and the messages we get are pretty rude. You know, it’s not our rule - it’s the state’s rule and we have to abide by it or they’ll shut us down.”
The owners say thanks to the help of the public, the person responsible has been identified, but they are not revealing his name.
“It would be like someone complaining to me about the speed limit in front of our arcade,” Hoskins said. “We didn’t enforce these rules, we just have to enforce them and make sure people follow them because the state mandates it. If we don’t, we get shut down and our livelihood is taken away. People act as though they’re the ones being persecuted but really it’s the small businesses. But we do it happily because following the science is the best thing right now.”
You can read the bar’s full response to the incident in the Facebook post below:
