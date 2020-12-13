Evansville bar owners: Group refuses to wear mask, pours beer on security guard

“It would be like someone complaining to me about the speed limit in front of our arcade,” Hoskins said. “We didn’t enforce these rules, we just have to enforce them and make sure people follow them because the state mandates it. If we don’t, we get shut down and our livelihood is taken away. People act as though they’re the ones being persecuted but really it’s the small businesses. But we do it happily because following the science is the best thing right now.”