FORECAST: Showers ending early south; mid-week rain/snow chance

- TUESDAY NIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY: Snow north, rain south. Accumulations are possible.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After this morning’s showers push out of the region, we’ll see clouds gradually decreasing into the afternoon. Northerly winds will keep temperatures in the 30s throughout the day. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight as temperatures fall into the 20s.
Clouds increase on Tuesday as temperatures rise into the upper 30s and low 40s and we await our next system. Rain and snow push into the region Tuesday night. The best snow chance will be in areas along and north of I-64. Precipitation will fight dry air initially, however, we’ll watch rain/snow chances increase into early Wednesday morning.
We’ll watch the snow moving out of the region on Wednesday; snow may switch to rain before exiting the region. The best potential for snow accumulations look to be in areas along and north of I-64. Clouds linger on Thursday before we see more sunshine on Friday.
